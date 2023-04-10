When current top WWE RAW star called out Taylor Swift for "stealing her homework"

Over the past few years, Becky Lynch has been one of the top superstars on the current WWE roster. In 2018, the 36-year-old Irish wrestler started referring to herself as "The Man." About a year later, pop star Taylor Swift released a song titled "The Man."

In December 2019, Swift posted a photo of herself on Twitter, captioning it, "When you're pretttttty sure that if you were a man, you'd be the man." Lynch responded sarcastically to the tweet:

"When you're prettttty sure that Taytay is copying your homework. 🙄" Lynch replied.

In an interview with Instinct Culture in 2020, the current Women's Tag Team Champion jokingly called out Swift.

"Oh ah yes, Tay, Tay be stealing my homework, is that what happened? Is that what happened, Taylor? Wanna give me some credit, wanna give 'The Man' some credit? I'll be in your video, alright," she said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Becky Lynch and Lita will defend their titles on WWE RAW

In February, Becky Lynch teamed up with returning Hall of Famer Lita to defeat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky and capture the Women's Tag Team Championships. Last week, Lynch and Lita joined forces with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to beat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match on the first night of WrestleMania 39.

Tomorrow on Monday Night RAW, the current Women's Tag Team Champions will defend their titles against the number-one contenders, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The two ladies earned their title shot after defeating Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky last Monday on RAW.

Ahead of their bout against the champions, Morgan and Rodriguez scored another victory over Natalya and Shotzi last Friday on SmackDown.

