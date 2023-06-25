When current top WWE star revealed the truth about rumors of him dating Kaitlyn

In 2013, Kaitlyn was the WWE Divas Champion when she started receiving gifts from a secret admirer. The 36-year-old later headed to the ring and asked her secret admirer to show himself. She then seemed a little surprised when Big E came out holding flowers. The former WWE Champion told The Powerhouse Diva that he cared about her and had feeling for her ever since he first laid eyes on her.

The two were about to kiss when Big E surprisingly threw Kaitlyn to the floor. As The New Day member left the ring, AJ Lee, the number-one contender to Kaitlyn's title at the time, walked out to reveal that it was all a setup to humiliate her opponent and she was the mastermind behind it.

While Big E broke Kaityln's heart on-screen, rumors suggested that the two superstars were a real-life couple. Judging by the photos taken of them backstage, the two seemed to have a close relationship. However, the former WWE Champion addressed these rumors during an interview with The Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette in 2021.

"That's not true. From time to time, I think I texted her a couple of weeks ago because I'm really proud of her journey. She dealt with a really messy divorce and I met her current lover and he's a great dude. At first, I was like, I didn't like some of the earlier ones [she dated] and maybe I am jealous? Is that the reason? But then I realized how things unfolded and I'm like, 'No! They were terrible people.' But him, I liked right away, a great dude, and I'm just really happy for the both of them," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

After leaving WWE Kaitlyn retired from wrestling in 2014

In mid-2010, Kaitlyn signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company. She spent a few months in FCW before competing in the third season of NXT. After winning the competition, then-SmackDown General Manager Theodore Long announced that he had signed the 36-year-old to SmackDown.

Kaitlyn spent about four years as an active competitor on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW, during which she held the Divas Championship. However, she left the company in January 2014 and announced her retirement a few months later.

In 2018, Kaitlyn returned to WWE to participate in the Mae Young Classic tournament. She was eliminated from the second round after losing to Michin (Mia Yim).

Ghulam Ali @ghulamali93 @corbinsbaron Easily, Celeste aka Kaitlyn, she left way too early in her career and had so much more to give. Her performance in last years Mae Young Classic showed she still has it and deserves another run. @corbinsbaron Easily, Celeste aka Kaitlyn, she left way too early in her career and had so much more to give. Her performance in last years Mae Young Classic showed she still has it and deserves another run. https://t.co/gDxIn8gJVm

