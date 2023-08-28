When current WWE star attended Bray Wyatt's first WrestleMania as a fan in full Wyatt Family gear

Bray Wyatt's creative mind and in-ring abilities made him highly popular among fans, with some even following in his footsteps by joining WWE. While Wyatt was making his way to the top of the business, he captured the attention of a current SmackDown star.

Bray Wyatt competed in his first WrestleMania at the 30th edition of the show. He took on John Cena at the high-profile event, and their bout was well-received by viewers worldwide.

Although The Eater of Worlds had Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) and Erick Rowan to assist him, The Cenation Leader emerged victorious. While the action unfolded in the ring, a notable future star was present in the audience.

Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36. Many stars and fans paid homage to the former world champion, including Top Dolla. The SmackDown star revealed that he attended WrestleMania 30 as a fan. At the event, he even wore Rowan's white sheep mask and Wyatt's shirt. You can view the screenshot of his post below:

Expand Tweet

Before his passing, Windham Rotunda was absent from WWE television since March 2023 due to an undisclosed health issue. He reportedly suffered a heart attack after previously dealing with COVID.

How was Top Dolla involved in Bray Wyatt's final WWE on-screen appearance?

Brodie Lee and Erick Rowan were part of Wyatt's first WrestleMania

The Eater of Worlds returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 at the Extreme Rules premium live event. During his final run with the company, he was accompanied by Uncle Howdy.

The last time the former Universal Champion appeared on WWE programming in person was on the February 17, 2023, episode of SmackDown. He and Uncle Howdy interrupted Hit Row's segment and called out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Wyatt began a feud with The All Mighty after the latter emerged victorious against The Beast at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Will John Cena pay tribute to Bray Wyatt on this week's SmackDown?

John Cena and Wyatt were fierce rivals in WWE. However, they shared a strong bond outside the squared circle.

The Cenation will return on Friday's SmackDown ahead of WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. As per reports, the Hollywood star will address his match at the upcoming event and pay tribute to Bray Wyatt.

Expand Tweet

Bray Wyatt inspired many fans and up-and-coming pro wrestlers during his active career. Despite his untimely passing, Wyatt's contributions to the business will be remembered for years.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE