When current WWE star claimed Mandy Rose's fiancé had a crush on her

In 2014, Tino Sabbatelli signed a developmental contract with WWE. Over the next few years, the former NFL player shared the NXT locker room with several superstars, including Dana Brooke. In November 2015, NXT's official Twitter account shared a post that said, "And @TinoSabbatelli's #WCW is...."

His then-NXT colleague Dana Brooke commented on the post. The former 24/7 Champion jokingly claimed that Sabbatelli had a crush on her but wouldn't admit it.

"@chasem262 @WWENXT @TinoSabbatelli aww he does have a crush on me but won't admit! I am the #TotalDiva," she wrote.

About three years later, Sabbatelli entered a romantic relationship with Mandy Rose. The couple dated for about four years before announcing their engagement last September.

Sabbatelli and Rose are no longer in WWE. While the former NFL player was released in June 2021, the company recently fired his fiancée because of the content she posted on her FanTime page.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were tag team partners on WWE RAW

After ending her feud with her real-life best friend, Sonya Deville, by defeating her at SummerSlam, Mandy Rose moved from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW in September 2020. The 32-year-old formed a tag team with Dana Brooke on the red brand.

The two ladies remained a tag team until Rose moved to NXT in July 2021. Speaking on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed that she initially had doubts about teaming up with Brooke.

"I was a little bit, like, not discouraged to be in another tag team, but I was, like, worried, like, is everything okay? Did I not have a good match, or did something happen? We all know the plans change day by day. So, I was just... I wasn't getting answers. I wanted clarity of, like, what's going on. So, when they finally told us we were going to be in a tag team, I went, 'Okay, good.' It's something, you know?" said Rose. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

