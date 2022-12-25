A 31-year-old WWE star once flirted with Mandy Rose to mess with her real-life boyfriend

Since 2018, Mandy Rose has been dating former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli. The couple first met at the WWE Performance Center while God's Greatest Creation participated in Tough Enough in 2015. However, they only became friends as Rose was engaged at the time.

After calling off her engagement, the 32-year-old and Sabbatelli started their romance. Last September, the couple announced their engagement.

As he had a real-life friendship with Rose, Otis decided to mess with her then-boyfriend by sending her flirting tweets a few years ago. In an interview with Wrestling Inc. in 2021, Otis' former tag team partner, Tucker, detailed how that came about:

"He [Otis] just did it on social media. He's the man. It was just a joke to mess with Mandy's boyfriend at the time, Tino Sabbatelli. I mean, not just to mess with him, but it's like, 'Hey, do you think if I do this thing on social media where I just ask Mandy to be my girlfriend all the time, that would be super cringy?' And I'm like, 'No, dude, that'd be pretty funny, I think,'" he said.

Otis also spoke to the former NXT Women's Champion about his plan. According to Tucker, Rose liked it and told Otis to keep doing it:

"He just started doing it and talked to her, and she was like, 'Oh, I like it. People are into it. Keep doing it. It’s funny,' and so anytime she posts a pic, he just takes that picture and was like, 'Oh, Doz's future girlfriend' and posts it right. It just started getting over and became a WrestleMania match. Take your shot, baby," Tucker added.

Otis' joke later turned into a romantic storyline with Mandy Rose. The angle saw Otis fight Dolph Ziggler for Rose's affection in 2020. God's Greatest Creation helped the current Alpha Academy member defeat The Showoff at WrestleMania 36.

WWE recently fired Mandy Rose

After spending four years on the main roster, Mandy Rose returned to NXT in July 2021, quickly becoming the top female superstar on the brand. The 32-year-old held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. News later broke that WWE had released Rose from her contract because of the content she posted on her FanTime page.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, claimed that the former NXT Women's Champion had already earned $500,000 since she was fired from WWE. He added that his client would become a millionaire by Christmas.

