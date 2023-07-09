When current WWE star revealed if he ever slept with Stacy Keibler

Stacy Keibler was one of the most attractive female superstars who have ever worked for WWE. The Hall of Famer dated a few of her co-workers during her wrestling career, including David Flair and Test.

During an episode of The Howard Stern Show in January 2002, the controversial show host asked WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT color commentator Booker T about his love life and relationship with his now-wife, Sharmell. He also asked the former World Heavyweight Champion if he ever had an intimate relationship with Keibler.

"[You ever b*ng any white chicks?] Oh yes. [Really?] Oh, yeah. [Anyone we know? Anyone famous?] Perhaps. [Pamela Anderson?] Perhaps. [Carmen Electra?] Perhaps. [Stacy Keibler?] No," Booker T said. [From 28:10 - 28:19]

While Booker T is now married to Sharmell, Keibler is the wife of technology entrepreneur Jared Pobre. The couple have three children together.

Which Hollywood megastar did WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler have a crush on?

Before marrying Jared Pobre, Stacy Keibler dated two Hollywood stars. The 43-year-old had a five-year relationship with Geoff Stults. Nearly a year after she and Stults split in 2010, the former WWE Superstar started dating George Clooney. Their romance lasted about two years before they went their separate ways.

In an interview with Playb*y in 2011, the Hall of Famer confessed to being attracted to another Hollywood megastar, Brad Pitt. She claimed that his acting makes him even more sexy than he already is.

"I think that Brad Pitt is definitely a hottie. And his acting is so great that it makes him even more sexy," she said. [H/T: DigitalSpy]

