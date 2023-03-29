"Definitely a hottie" - When Stacy Keibler surprisingly confessed her crush on top Hollywood star while dating George Clooney

Nearly five years after leaving WWE in 2006, Stacy Keibler started dating Hollywood megastar George Clooney. The couple remained together for about two years before splitting and going their separate ways in 2013.

About a month after she started dating Clooney, Keibler surprisingly admitted her attraction to one of her then-boyfriend's co-workers, Brad Pitt. Clooney and Pitt have worked together on several movies, including the Ocean's film series and Burn After Reading.

"I think that Brad Pitt is definitely a hottie. And his acting is so great that it makes him even more sexy," she told Playb*y. [H/T: DigitalSpy]

After ending her relationship with Clooney, Keibler started dating Jared Pobre. The couple tied the knot in March 2014. They now have three children together.

Keibler revealed the truth about rumors of George Clooney refusing to marry her. Check out the details here.

Stacy Keibler is joining the WWE Hall of Fame

Over the past few years, several female superstars have entered the WWE Hall of Fame, including Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze. In 2019, Stacy Keibler returned to Vince McMahon's promotion to induct her best friend, Torrie Wilson, into the prestigious club.

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, WWE officially announced that Keibler would be the latest female superstar to join the Hall of Fame this year. In an interview with People, the 43-year-old disclosed that she never expected to become a Hall of Famer.

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes. When she [WWE Representative] told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness," she said.

Former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler dated six men in real life. Check out the list here.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes