When Ex-WWE star revealed the truth about rumors of George Clooney refusing to marry her

After spending about five years in WWE, Stacy Keibler left the Stamford-based company and retired from professional wrestling in 2006. About five years later, the 43-year-old started dating Hollywood megastar George Clooney.

The couple remained together for two years before announcing their breakup in 2013. At the time, reports suggested that Keibler ended the relationship because she wanted to have a family and children, but Clooney did not.

In an old interview, Keibler addressed these rumors, disclosing that she and the Oscar Winner never discussed marriage.

"[Things are amicable between the two of you?] Yes, absolutely. And I'm doing great. Thank you for asking earlier. [Do you want to get married one day and have a family of your own?] Actually, everyone that knows me thinks that is the funniest story because that is the last thing on my mind. I think a little bit different than most women out there. I don't really think about that right now at all. [So let's set aside those reports that he didn't want to get married and you did and that is what happened?] Oh yeah, we didn't discuss that," she said. [0:20 - 0:49]

After breaking up with Keibler, Clooney entered another relationship with British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. The couple tied the knot in September 2014. They now have two children together.

WWE legend Stacy Keibler is now a wife and a mother

A few months after her breakup with George Clooney, former WWE Diva Stacy Keibler entered a romantic relationship with American technology entrepreneur Jared Pobre. The couple dated for a few months before tying the knot in March 2014 in Mexico. They now have three children together.

Since her retirement, the former Diva has made only a few appearances in WWE. In 2019, she returned to induct her best friend, Torrie Wilson, into the Hall of Fame.

