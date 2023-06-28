When Drew McIntyre's planned Money in the Bank win was canceled in favor of 15-year WWE veteran

In 2010, Drew McIntyre was under the impression that he would win the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, that’s not how it worked out when the actual bout occurred.

It so happened that WWE veteran Kane took the prize at the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2010. While Drew McIntyre wasn’t entirely on board with the last-minute change, he went to realize that the change wasn’t all that bad.

"There's nothing that jumps out to me as big as the stuff I heard during my first run like winning Money in the Bank one time till 8 PM, and it changing to Kane the night he beat Rey Mysterio for the title," said McIntyre. "But also looking back and understanding why certain things were done from a business perspective."

He continued:

"In WWE, things are changing all the time, as I mentioned already, every single week non-stop," McIntyre continued. "As furstrating as it is at the time, when things don't happen that you really want to happen, I can look back now and say 'my goodness, I'm glad that never happened then' or 'that never happened there.'"

While McIntyre was dwelling in frustration, The Big Red Machine went on to win the contract and later successfully cashed in on the same night against World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio.

Unfortunately, McIntyre never secured a world championship during his first run with the company. He was released from his contract in 2014. His only singles title run was the Intercontinental Champion.

However, The Scottish Warrior returned to the company in 2017 and has since had two runs as the WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre is supposed to return at Money in the Bank 2023

The last time the WWE Universe witnessed Drew McIntyre in action was in a triple-threat match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. He’s been absent from WWE TV since then, and initial speculations stated a health issue and contract disparities.

However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Ridge Holland have stated that The Scottish Psychopath can be expected at Money in the Bank 2023, especially since it’s scheduled at O2 Arena in London.

Even though WWE hasn’t confirmed anything, McIntyre has been representing WWE at various events, such as the Special Olympics. Keeping this in sight, it’s clear that WWE and McIntyre haven’t completely parted ways yet.

