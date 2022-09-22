When is Edge returning to WWE?

WWE Superstar Edge was recently sidelined with an injury following Judgment Day's vicious attack on the legend. However, it seems the veteran won't be gone for long as he is being advertised for Extreme Rules 2022.

In a past episode of RAW, The Rated R Superstar locked horns with Dominik Mysterio. The bout ended early after the rest of Judgment Day attacked the Hall of Famer. It was later revealed that the legend sustained a grade 2 MCL Sprain due to the assault. Although it wasn't initially clear how long the injury would keep him out of action, we might have an answer now.

WWE recently shared a poster for the upcoming Extreme Rules event on October 8. Interestingly, one of the superstars advertised for the show is the former WWE Champion himself. Still, no announcements regarding Edge's return have been made just yet.

Besides the Hall of Famer, stars like Seth Rollins, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, and Matt Riddle are also featured in the promotional material.

WWE Superstar was disappointed that Edge wasn't damaged enough

Although The Rated R Superstar founded The Judgment Day, his former stablemates have recently turned their backs on him.

On an episode of The Bump, Finn Balor expressed his shock that their attack didn't cause more damage to Edge. He also claimed that if the veteran wants to return, the group will cause more harm.

"I'm actually surprised it didn't cause more damage to be honest with you," Finn Balor said. "A grade two sprain to an MCL? I've done a lot worse, to be honest. So, if he can stand up anytime soon and wants to drag himself back to RAW, which I don't think that's going to be in the next couple of months, we can improve on the damage," said Balor.

It's clear that once Edge does return to action, he will immediately set his sights on Judgment Day. Still, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming shows leading up to the premium live event will play out.

