When former champion got in trouble backstage because of Trish Stratus; had to bribe WWE legend

Despite initially making her WWE debut in 2000, Victoria became a regular character on TV two years later. The 52-year-old's first storyline was with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. While Victoria lost a Women's Championship match against Stratus at No Mercy in October of that same year, she defeated the then-champion to capture the title the following month at Survivor Series.

During an episode of GAW TV last month, Victoria recalled getting in trouble backstage because of Stratus. The latter upgraded her on-screen rival to first-class on an Air Canada fight so they could go over their match. However, that did not sit well with the locker room veterans. Hence, Victoria was set to go to Wrestler's Court, where The Undertaker was the judge and JBL the prosecutor.

"I was supposed to go to Wrestler's Court. Trish and I, we had like a big huge angle at the beginning and she upgraded me. We were on Air Canada. She upgraded me to first class. And this happened to be a plane with all the boys. And I'm like, 'Trish, I don't feel comfortable sitting up here. We're supposed to offer our seats to the people that have been in the business longer than we have. And she goes, 'Well, I already upgraded you. We can go over our match' and stuff like that," she said.

The former Women's Champion added:

"So, one of the boys came up to me and says, 'Hey, how was first class?' And I go, I didn't know whether to piss off Trish, who I have an angle with, or the boys. I was caught in a big bad scenario and I was supposed to be taken to court. And someone says how you get outta court is you bribe JBL and Undertaker." [21:27 - 22:18]

Victoria disclosed that she bought a "sh*t load" of alcohol to bribe the two Hall of Famers and get out of trouble.

"To my husband, I love you too" - Trish Stratus once tricked a popular DJ into kissing her on stage. Check out the story here.

Trish Stratus paid tribute to Victoria at WWE Payback

Earlier this month, Trish Stratus squared off against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback. During the bout, the WWE Hall of Famer paid tribute to Victoria by performing the Widow's Peak.

Speaking on GAW TV, Victoria disclosed that Stratus called her to ask permission to perform the move ahead of WWE Payback.

"She called me a couple of weeks before to ask if she could do the Widow's Peak, which a lot of people don't really do that anymore, and I was like, 'Are you kidding me? Please do it, do it, do it!' The only thing I have is she kicked out of it, dammit [laughs]," Victoria said.

"I was married but separated" – Victoria once confessed to having an affair with a current top WWE star. Check out the details here.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star