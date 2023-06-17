When a former RAW Women's Champion passed out in the ring with a smile on her face 5 years ago today

A former WWE RAW Women's Champion was forced to pass out in the middle of the ring but did so with a smile on her face five years ago today.

Nikki Cross captured the RAW Women's Championship while competing under a different gimmick. She portrayed the Nikki A.S.H. (Almost a Superhero) character for some time on the main roster and cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to become champion on the July 19, 2021, edition of RAW.

Before almost becoming a superhero, Nikki portrayed a deeply troubled character in NXT as a part of the SAnitY faction. Nikki Cross was a menace in NXT and took Shayna Baszler to the limit at TakeOver Chicago.

Shayna was able to retain the NXT Women's Championship by trapping Cross in the Kirifuda Clutch. However, Nikki went out in a very memorable way. She had a smile on her face just as she faded into darkness in the memorable finish five years ago.

One of the most iconic finishes to a match in NXT Takeover history as FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY…One of the most iconic finishes to a match in NXT Takeover history as @WWENikkiCross accepts her fate from @QoSBaszler FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY…One of the most iconic finishes to a match in NXT Takeover history as @WWENikkiCross accepts her fate from @QoSBaszler. https://t.co/VrMAUdnGuq

Nikki Cross teases stalker storyline on WWE RAW is far from over

Nikki Cross has been stalking a WWE Superstar on the red brand for months now and recently suggested that their storyline is far from over.

Candice LeRae and her husband, Johnny Gargano, are a part of the RAW roster and have had some bizarre interactions with Nikki Cross on the red brand. Nikki has been caught stalking Candice LeRae several times and has even been seen in the crowd during some of The Poison Pixie's matches.

However, the storyline appeared to be forgotten until a recent post from Nikki Cross on Twitter. She recently sent an ominous message to LeRae to hint that their storyline on the red brand isn't finished yet.

Nikki is only 34 years old but is already preparing for life after being a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see if she can capture a singles title in the company again before her time in the squared circle is over.

