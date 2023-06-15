When former top superstar confessed to wrestling high 90% of the time in WWE

After spending about five years in ECW, Rob Van Dam joined WWE in 2001. The 52-year-old competed for nearly six years on SmackDown, Monday Night RAW, and ECW, during which he became a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

Although Van Dam left the company in 2007, he returned six years later. However, his second stint lasted only a year before leaving again in 2014. He has since made a few sporadic appearances on WWE TV.

The Hall of Famer is a known marijuana smoker. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2019, he made a surprising confession about his time in ECW and WWE. Van Dam revealed that he wrestled high 100% of the time in ECW and 90% of the time in the Stamford-based company:

"[As a percentage, how often do you think you wrestled high? Let's start with ECW] I'm gonna say 100%. [In WWE?] Well, now you're talking like from 2001 all the way till my last run, let's do that. That'll be more favorable. Let's go all the way till the last run in 2014, in which case I would say much, much lower. More like maybe 90%," he said. [19:12 - 20:02]

What happened between Rob Van Dam and Stephanie McMahon in WWE because of marijuana?

Rob Van Dam's openness about his use of marijuana once got him in trouble with former Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon.

The 52-year-old disclosed in an interview with High Times that The Billion Dollar Princess once asked him to be discreet about his marijuana consumption. She also asked him to change his shirt because it reeked of weed:

"She said, 'Look, if you're going to get high, at least be discreet about it,'" he said.

