When former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon dated a guy she disliked in real life

Stephanie McMahon dated a few guys before getting romantically involved with current WWE CCO Triple H. During an episode of Something to Wrestle podcast, wrestling veteran Bruce Prichard recalled meeting Stephanie's last boyfriend before The Game, disclosing that he was a baseball player.

As part of the #DearMe Girl-Power campaign in 2015, The Billion Dollar Princess mentioned another guy with whom she went on a prom date in a message to herself.

"Dear me, I want you to love yourself more. I want you to respect yourself. Don't settle for anything. You need to recognize your value and know that you're meaningful in this world. And focus on the relationships with people that make you feel good about yourself," she said.

The former Chairwoman added:

"And anybody who doesn't. Anybody who makes you doubt yourself or makes you feel sad, just cut them out because believe me, everything is gonna turn out just fine. But there is just one more thing. When that guy, you know the guy, the guy we don't like asks you to the prom this time say no." [0:00 - 0:40]

A former superstar once found a "love note" from Stephanie McMahon to her boyfriend. Check out the story here.

Stephanie McMahon was at WWE WrestleMania 39 despite resigning from the company

Last year, Stephanie McMahon took over WWE, becoming the company's Chairwoman and Co-CEO after her father retired. However, The Billion Dollar Princess resigned after Vince McMahon returned as Executive Chairman earlier this year.

Despite no longer being part of the company, the former Chairwoman was at WrestleMania 39 last month. The Billion Dollar Princess even met singer and actress Becky G, who kicked off the premium live event in her hometown of Inglewood, California, with her performance of America the Beautiful.

While Stephanie resigned following her father's return, her husband, Triple H, is still with the company. He is currently the Chief Content Officer.

What happened when a former SmackDown star barged into Stephanie McMahon's office n*ked? Check out the story here.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes