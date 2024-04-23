When is John Cena planning his WWE retirement? Exploring his plans on his 47th birthday

Today, April 23, 2024, marks the 47th birthday of The Cenation Leader, John Cena. The 16-time World Champion last appeared at WrestleMania XL, where he aided Cody Rhodes in becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, on this special occasion, we will shed some light on Cena's retirement plans from the Stamford-based promotion.

During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the wrestler-turned-Hollywood star addressed his WWE future. John Cena disclosed that 50 is the absolute line in the sand, indicating that after reaching this landmark, he might hang up his boots from the company. The veteran stated:

"You know what, 50 is my absolute line in the sand," Cena said. [H/T - Fightful]

Cena also added that he will try to conclude his career even before turning 50, but definitely not beyond that age. The Peacemaker star stated that he would simply tweet out, saying "Peace out, see ya," when he reaches that juncture.

For those unaware, following his appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals, John Cena had declared that he still has a lot left in the tank. He also ensured fans that this wouldn't be the final time they saw him in the squared circle. The former WWE Champion even expressed hope for one more run in the company next year.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the coming years, as John Cena's fans still expect him to compete in the next three years.

When can fans expect John Cena to make his next return to WWE?

As of writing, there is no update regarding the next potential date for the 16x World Champion to return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, it's possible that fans might witness Cena's return next year, with the ideal location being Royal Rumble 2025.

Additionally, this year's second Saudi Arabia show could also serve as the location for Cena's surprise return. The possibility arises due to the participation of legends in that event. Last year, the 16-time World Champion wrestled at Crown Jewel, where he suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Solo Sikoa.

Therefore, it's conceivable that the company might bring back the veteran for this year's Saudi Arabia show, set to take place later in the year.

Overall, it will be interesting to see when the future Hall of Famer clears his busy Hollywood schedule to return to the company for one last run.

