When is John Cena's current WWE run ending? How much time is left!

John Cena returned to WWE full-time on the September 1, 2023 episode of SmackDown. The 16-time World Champion also worked the Fastlane premium live event on October 7. He teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa).

Cena’s current WWE run is expected to culminate with Crown Jewel 2023, though the GOAT has publicly stated that the state of Hollywood strikes will determine his return to the film industry. Cena is advertised for all blue brand shows up until the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel.

There are conflicting reports on his opponent for the Saudi Arabia event on November 4, with outlets claiming Cena will be facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Riyadh.

Dave Meltzer, however, recently stated that though Cena is advertised for Crown Jewel 2023, he won’t be facing the Tribal Chief in Riyadh. The pair previously battled it out for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

Both Cena and Reigns are set to appear on SmackDown next Friday. The Head of the Table last appeared on the blue brand on August 11, 2023. Reigns was involved in a segment with The Usos, which ended with Jey Uso superkicking him and quitting WWE.

Did John Cena tease massive tag team run after Fastlane 2023?

John Cena and LA Knight were victorious against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. Earlier during the show, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Damian Priest and Finn Balor to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The GOAT recently commented on the possibility of tagging with The Megastar in the future, agreeing with Knight that their undefeated run in tag team division might lead them to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

"We're undefeated. We are undefeated. I think that's all I'm gonna say about that. I think that's a very good way to leave it. Never say never in WWE," John Cena said. [8:22 - 8:36]

It remains to be seen if the WWE Universe will ever see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions John Cena and LA Knight.

Who do you think should be Cena's opponent at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.