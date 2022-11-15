Following massive speculation, it has been reported that Kevin Owens has legitimately suffered an injury during a WWE Live Event. The latest news by Dave Meltzer comes after KO fought Austin Theory at the Sunday Stunner in Madison, Wisconsin.

During the fight, Owens botched his landing while executing a turnbuckle move. It resulted in a hard landing on his knee. Fans momentarily noticed him wincing in pain while he clutched his ankle. Nevertheless, he got back up and delivered a Stunner on his opponent to end the bout.

Kevin Owens limped his way out of the arena. It was initially believed to be kayfabe. However, recent reports indicate that The Prizefighter is dealing with an MCL sprain. It could be a lot worse, but hopefully we don't get any more bad news.

The former Universal Champion was rumored to be involved in Survivor Series WarGames as a fifth member of the Brawling Brutes. He even missed out on multiple RAW shows as he wasn't a part of Crown Jewel. The recent injury puts a damper on his return to WWE TV and his apparent WarGames encounter.

Matt Blaustein @MattBlaustein



• dropped from a turnbuckle and jammed his knee

• pounded the mat while clutching it and talking to a ref

As the person who broke the Kevin Owens news, felt I should give a bit more information as to what happened at #WWEMadison • dropped from a turnbuckle and jammed his knee• pounded the mat while clutching it and talking to a ref• WAS able to get to his feet and hit stunner

MCL sprains usually heal in about four to six weeks. However, severe tears to the ligament could result in a hiatus of 12 weeks or more. Kevin Owens has to undergo more scans in order for WWE to give a statement for his return.

Survivor Series will take place on November 27, which means Owens has approximately two weeks to get back in form. Judging by WWE's strict rules and protocols regarding injuries, his potential comeback before/at the premium live event seems unlikely.

How could WWE book Kevin Owens following his return?

Fans are waiting for the 'reunion story' between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to continue on television. It was apparently delayed due to the Honorary Uce's rapid rise in the eyes of the spectators. WarGames might have been the time when Owens and Zayn resumed their saga.

WWE could still book the former Universal Champion in an interesting way. The Prizefighter could play savior to Sami Zayn after the latter gets banished from The Bloodline. His inability to hold up his end at Survivor Series would be a potential reason why Roman Reigns might have second thoughts on the Honorary Uce.

If The Bloodline turns on Zayn, they will assault him to make their motive clear. Amidst massive cheers, a returning Kevin Owens could send The Bloodline packing while having his own reinforcements in the form of Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, or the Brawling Brutes aid him in the battle.

