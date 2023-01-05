When was the last time WWE held a show in the O2 Arena in London?

WWE just announced that they will return to the 02 Arena this July for Money in the Bank, which will definitely be interesting as their last event at the arena started off with chaos.

The last time WWE was in the 02 Arena was on May 14, 2019, in an episode of SmackDown followed by 205 Live. However, an episode of Main Event, which was filmed on May 13, also aired on May 15.

The aforementioned SmackDown opened with a brawl between Shane McMahon, Elias, Daniel Bryan, and Eric Rowan against Roman Reigns and The Miz. Luckily for the latter, they were aided by The Usos to even out the numbers.

The episode also saw Andrade defeat Finn Balor, Mustafa Ali, and Randy Orton in a four-way match. Following the earlier brawl, Shane, Elias, Bryan, and Rowan also participated in a 4-on-3 handicap match against Reigns and The Usos. The real-life cousins later came out victorious and were fortunate to receive the help of The A-Lister during a post-match attack.

The Kabuki Warriors also defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Later in the show, Kevin Owens attacked Kofi Kingston on a segment of The Kevin Owens Show.

Drew McIntyre express his excitement for the upcoming WWE event at The O2 Arena in London

It's no secret that last year's Clash at the Castle event was highly successful, which is why it's also no wonder that the Stamford-based promotion will return to the United Kingdom for another highly anticipated event.

The main event saw Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but also featured moments of Dominik Mysterio betraying Rey Mysterio, and Edge, Seth Rollins defeating Matt Riddle, and more.

It was recently announced that this year's WWE Money in the Bank will occur on July 1 at the O2 Arena in Peninsula Square, London. Following the announcement, Drew McIntyre quickly acknowledged how UK fans deserved to have the premium live event at their place.

"The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. The fans in the UK get another show. It’s time. It's Money in the Bank!" the SmackDown star tweeted

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



The fans in the UK deserved another show.



The fans in the UK get another show.



It’s time. It's Money in the Bank! 🤑 The fans in the UK demanded another show.The fans in the UK deserved another show.The fans in the UK get another show.It’s time. It's Money in the Bank! 🤑 The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. The fans in the UK get another show. It’s time. It's Money in the Bank! 🤑🇬🇧 https://t.co/1I5godht0M

It remains to be seen which superstars will participate in the event and who will be crowned as the next MITB winners. It will also be interesting to see if this time around, the Scottish Warrior will be successful as compared to his previous event in the UK.

Poll : 0 votes