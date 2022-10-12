When were Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose part of a tag team in WWE?

In the years leading up to 2017, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville developed a deep bond in WWE. Their friendship was one of the key reasons why their tag team, Fire & Desire, greatly impacted the main roster.

Mandy and Deville took part in the 2015 WWE Tough Enough and became almost "inseparable." The late Sara Lee won the competition, but both superstars received contracts for the development brand. In NXT. Together, the best friends eventually earned a main roster promotion.

Rose and Deville debuted on RAW on November 20, 2017, alongside Paige (aka Saraya). They attacked Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox, Mickie James, and Bayley during their Fatal-4-Way match. They later ambushed then-RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. The team, calling itself "Absolution," got off to a strong start.

However, the trio was short-lived. They only had two matches as a team before Paige's neck injury in December spoiled their plans. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville continued to represent Absolution, trading wins with Bayley, Mickie, and Sasha, but the team was eventually dissolved in May 2018.

Following that, Mandy and Deville tag-teamed on SmackDown. They had to endure tough times but triumphed over Asuka and Charlotte Flair. The duo even participated in the first-ever Women's Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match in 2019, which Boss n' Hug won.

In September, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville began feuding with Bliss and Cross and coined the name "Fire & Desire" for their team. They earned a title shot but failed to capitalize at Clash of Champions. The duo last wrestled together in the March 6 edition of SmackDown in 2020, where they defeated Dana Brooke and Carmella.

There were hints of a split when Rose got involved in a romantic storyline with Otis and Dolph Ziggler. It was later revealed that Sonya Deville was using Ziggler to keep Otis from Rose. This resulted in a feud that witnessed the breakup of Fire & Desire, ending their partnership of almost four years. At WrestleMania 36, Mandy Rose went to the ring towards the end of an Otis vs. Ziggler match and slapped Deville.

The rivalry between the former teammates eventually led to a Loser Leaves WWE Match at SummerSlam 2020. The bout was won by Mandy and led to a brief hiatus for Deville. The latter eventually returned in 2021 after four months of inaction.

Where are Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville now in WWE?

Two completely different journeys following their split.

Much has transpired since their feud culminated at The Biggest Party of the Summer. In July 2021, Mandy Rose formed Toxic Attraction. She is now the reigning NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion after defeating Meiko Satomura, and Blair Davenport at WWE Worlds Collide to unify the titles this September.

While Mandy Rose dominates the black and gold brand, Sonya Deville struggles to rack up wins. She had a brief run as an official alongside Adam Pearce.

Since she was stripped of her authoritative powers in May, Deville has become a mid-carder. Sonya teamed up with Xia Li in her latest bout but failed to defeat Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi on SmackDown.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes