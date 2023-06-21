When all members of The Shield were WWE Champion within 5 minutes: Reliving the historic night

The Shield will forever be remembered as one of the most dominant stables in WWE history. The Hounds of Justice had a knack for creating history inside the squared circle. The trio did the unthinkable when all members held the WWE Championship during the same night seven years ago.

Fans might recall that all members of The Shield were WWE Champion at Money in the Bank 2016. Roman Reigns got pinned by Seth Rollins to become the new champion who in turn dropped it to Dean Ambrose via a successful briefcase cash-in. These changes of events took place in a span of five minutes.

A backstage photo from after the match showed the trio embracing each other after the historic night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was a rare moment in time when fans witnessed the passing of the WWE Championship between all members of the same stable.

The Shield had already disbanded by time they entered the Money in the Bank. Ambrose was part of the namesake ladder match for the briefcase. The Lunatic Fringe defeated Alberto Del Rio, Cesaro, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn for the briefcase.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, on the other hand, squared off against each other for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. The Architect of the Shield had returned from an injury at Extreme Rules 2016 to attack Roman Reigns and set up their match at Money in the Bank.

Is The Shield still together in WWE?

No. The popular stable disbanded completely after Ambrose left WWE in April 2019. The trio did have a last match together against the team of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre on April 21, 2019.

Ambrose would explain his decision to leave the Vince McMahon-led promotion during an interview with Chris Jericho in 2019. He said he wanted to leave the company in July 2018 when he was on the shelf with an injury. He also said he didn’t want to say a lot of things the boss made him say in his heel promos.

“Writer is going to be a keyword in this podcast… it was me describing the things I did on the way to the arena that day, I can’t remember exactly what they were but they were ridiculous… it wasn’t two to three things that things a guy you would root for does, these are the things an idiot would do… Vince says, this is you, this is such good s**t, and I said ‘so I’m an idiot’… that kind of sums up the battle I had been fighting for 6 years… If you want someone to read your stupid lines, hire an actor… He gives you the Vince Jedi mindtrick, and I was pretty immune to it, but I got mindtricked.”

Ambrose became Jon Moxley after leaving WWE in 2019. He debuted for the Tony Khan-led AEW later that year and the rest was history.

