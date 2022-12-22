When is the next WWE pay-per-view?

WWE pay-per-views, now called premium live events, are the monthly special programs that wrestling fans anticipate the most. Not only do they feature a stacked match card, but they also showcase some surprise returns, as seen under Triple H's regime.

The Stamford-based promotion usually presents a premium live event every month, but the company's "Big Four" are ones that typically get a lot of buzz from the WWE Universe.

The aforementioned events include the Royal Rumble in January, WrestleMania in April, SummerSlam in August, and Survivor Series in November. Most fans may already be aware of the upcoming Royal Rumble event already. However, it's not the first pay-per-view for the company.

WWE's first pay-per-view in 2023 will be NXT New Year's Evil event on January 10, 2023, held at the usual Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The next premium live event will be the memorable Royal Rumble on January 28. However, fans will first witness a special RAW episode for its 30th Anniversary on January 23 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WWE's first supposed pay-per-view was canceled just after one event

This year, World Wrestling Entertainment held its first Day 1 event, headlined by an interesting five-way WWE Championship match involving Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and eventual winner Brock Lesnar. However, it will allegedly be the first and only Day 1 event for now.

According to reports, the slated January 1, 2023 event was supposed to be held at the State Farm Arena, but the wrestling promotion had to cancel it due to their streaming partner Peacock. It's believed that the New Year wrestling event was going to be head-to-head with the Sunday Night Football game on NBC.

Some fans may be disappointed over the cancelation of Day 1. However, veteran manager Dutch Mantell is on board with the company's decision to nix the January 1 WWE show.

"I hate the gimmicky pay-per-views. It's just more of the same. To see the same type of match two to three times a night or more, it gets older after the first two. How about a regular big card? How about a lot of angles? It's like a big show. This guy has an issue here in match two, this guy and the girls have an issue in match three. Then you build on that, and then, of course, you get, you're gonna depend on the last two to three matches to draw your crowd in. Do it that way,"

It remains to be seen if any sudden changes are made regarding the special events of WWE. For now, it looks like the schedule for next month is already set.

