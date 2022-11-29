When is the next WWE premium live event after Survivor Series?

WWE Superstars entertained thousands in attendance and millions at home watching with a historic night of action at TD Garden this past Saturday. The 36th annual Survivor Series premium live event capped off with an amazing WarGames match between The Bloodline and the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens which the heel stable won.

Fans wondering about WWE’s next premium live event will have to wait another two months as the company won’t be back with another big event until the end of January next year.

This makes Survivor Series the last event from the sports entertainment juggernaut for 2022. The Stamford-based promotion will kick off its 2023 premium live event calendar with the Royal Rumble.

The 36th annual Royal Rumble will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023. WWE might announce an NXT-exclusive event during the Royal Rumble weekend, but for now, Shawn Michaels and his team have their hands full with NXT Deadline, which will take place on December 10, 2022.

The Heartbreak Kid has, so far, booked three matches for the upcoming show. Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship against Apollo Crews in one of the three matches announced for the December 10 event. The two other matches will see men and women compete to earn a future shot at the top titles as part of the Iron Survivor Challenge.

WWE is bringing back several Hall of Famers for NXT this week

The November 29, 2022, edition of NXT is set to be a star-studded affair as four legends of the past will join Shawn Michaels in making a huge announcement regarding NXT Deadline.

Mr. WrestleMania had already announced the Iron Survivor Challenge on the November 15, 2022, edition of the white and gold brand.

Michaels will be joined by Hall of Famers Road Dogg, X-Pac, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze to reveal the participants of the highly anticipated matchup this week on NXT.

As previously mentioned, the winners of the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge will earn a future shot at the NXT and NXT Women’s Championships.

Who will be the 10 men and women? Tune into USA Network tonight to find out!

