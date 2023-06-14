When did Rhea Ripley dislocate her knee? Details of nagging injury

Similar to AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley has been on the fortuitous side when it comes to injuries. Her concussion injury in July 2021, followed by a 10-month break, was a first in several years. It is due to her physique and ability to put on exceptional performances each week that WWE found it fitting to crown her the inaugural Women's World Champion on RAW.

The Nightmare does have a recurring problem, though. Due to the numerous bumps she has taken in her WWE career, particularly during the Riptide finisher move, her knee "always pops out." A lot of concern surrounded Rhea after her brutal WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair, but she remained unscathed, if not for an apparent dislocated knee.

When did this toxic relationship between Rhea Ripley and dislocated knees begin? As it turns out, it may have been during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble when she broke the record for the longest time spent in the match. The Judgment Day member was occasionally seen limping. She revealed more about her problem during the press conference.

"My knees aren’t very good in general. My knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in [...] If anything, I can smell blood in my nose, and that’s definitely there, but my knee is good.", said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley's injury didn't hinder her in the slightest. She looked good in the ring and eliminated Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and even Nia Jax with a collective effort. Currently, Ripley hasn't been booked for Money in the Bank, but that may change soon in the coming weeks.

Rhea Ripley injury: The Eradicator suffered a gruesome wound before her WWE main roster entry

Prior to the head injury that got afflicted in 2021, Rhea Ripley suffered multiple contusions and abrasions on both ears during her time in NXT. The incident occurred during her match with Iyo Shirai (aka IYO SKY) on the November 18, 2020, episode. IYO suffered a soar throat, but both superstars were able to make a quick recovery.

The graphic image of Rhea Ripley's injury can be found here.

Ripley participated in NXT Takeover WarGames in December from Team Shotzi. Subsequently, she lost to Raquel Rodriguez in a Last Woman Standing Match at New's Year Evil. Ripley made her main roster debut in March 2021 and made short work of Asuka at WrestleMania to become the RAW Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair ended Rhea's first world title reign. Thus, two years in the making, The Nightmare's redemption story culminated at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year. The showdown became one of the highlights of Night One.

