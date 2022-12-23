When Rob Gronkowski called out Dwayne Johnson after WrestleMania season

Rob Gronkowski is just one of the many celebrities and athletes who have made several appearances in WWE. It looks like he is already planning to share the ring with Dwayne Johnson in the future.

The NFL star first appeared on the Stamford-based promotion on the kickoff for WrestleMania 33, where he assisted Mojo Rawley in winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. In an April 2017 episode of SmackDown, he was also at ringside, where he even threw a drink at Jinder Mahal during the latter's match with Rawley.

His next appearance came three years later, but for a different role. Before WrestleMania 36, Gronk had an in-ring segment with Baron Corbin, Mojo, and Elias. During the event, he took out several superstars to become the new 24/7 Champion by pinning his former ally, Rawley. Months later, R-Truth pinned Rob Gronkowski to bring back the title to WWE.

Gronk has not appeared in WWE for a while, but it looks like he's not closing the doors for a return. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Rob Gronkowski named Dwayne Johnson as the star he wants to face if he transitions to wrestling.

"There would definitely be a tag team match. No doubt about that. I just love that tag team aspect of everything. You know, it's my first time, so I really wouldn't want to be on my own doing a one-on-one match. I'll be able to get help. You know, grow into that role of maybe going doing a one-on-one match after a couple of tag teams."

However, he also noted that having the Hollywood actor as his tag team partner would also be a good idea.

"My tag team partner can help me out with those moves and all that good stuff. But who would it be [against]? I'm getting put on the spot. It'd be pretty cool to have The Rock come back and either face The Rock or have him as my tag team partner," Gronkowski added.

Is it possible for Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Johnson to share the ring in the upcoming WrestleMania event?

In the past, stars like Bad Bunny, Stephen Amell, Johnny Knoxville, and more have competed in the squared circle.

With reports indicating that WrestleMania 39 might include celebrities since its theme is Hollywood, there's a chance Rob might return to the event. However, a match with The Great One might not be viable.

However, there are also reports that Dwayne Johnson might appear at next year's 'Mania. There are reportedly plans for him to face his cousin and current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

What do you think about a possible partnership or match between Dwayne Johnson and Rob Gronkowski? Share your thoughts below!

