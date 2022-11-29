When did Roman Reigns' father acknowledge him as The Head of the Table?

Many people from the Anoa'i family have achieved success in the wrestling world. However, Roman Reigns is considered to be The Head of the Table in kayfabe by not just a notable WWE Hall of Famer but also an important person from the Samoan lineage.

The Bloodline is currently one of the strongest and most notable wrestling factions. The group consists of Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and The Tribal Chief himself. However, the latter formed the group and gained the moniker after a brutal and emotional feud with one of his current stablemates.

Roman Reigns began his heel run in SummerSlam 2020, wherein he attacked former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. Not long after capturing the title, he started a feud with Jey Uso, which concluded with a brutal match at that year's Hell in a Cell event.

After Roman Reigns defeated his cousin at the end of the October 25, 2020 event, waiting for him on the ramp were Afa Anoa'i (Reigns' uncle) and Sika Anoa'i (Roman Reigns' father). The Wild Samoans duo then acknowledged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as The Head of the Table by awarding him the Ula Fala, or the red necklace Reigns is seen wearing during his entrances. The neckwear is usually worn by Samoan High Chiefs.

Famous Anoa'i family member has an interesting take on Roman Reigns being The Head of the Table

Another top star that comes from the Anoa'i family is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Hollywood movie star may be away from the ring and wrestling at the moment, but he makes sure to keep up with WWE's product.

When asked if he acknowledges The Bloodline and Roman Reigns, in particular, Johnson stated that he did and that his family members are doing a great job in the promotion.

"I do! That's my family (...) I think those guys are doing a great job and I think what an interesting shift the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So, with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job, and the boys too, The Usos too as well."

The Rock seemingly acknowledges Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. However, in another interview, the Black Adam star stated that he considered himself The Head of the Table.

For now, it looks like the position of The Head of the Table belongs to Reigns. With reports suggesting The Rock might return to WWE soon, it will be interesting to see who will secure the coveted honor.

