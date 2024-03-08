When Stephanie McMahon joined forces with 24-time WWE champion against Triple H while they were together in real life

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have shared several memorable moments in WWE history, including some enticing entrances at WrestleMania over the years. The majority of the time, the power couple supports each other, but that wasn't the case heading into the 2002 iteration of the Show of Shows.

One of the greatest returns in wrestling history was Triple H in 2002. After suffering a torn quad in May 2001, The Game returned eight months later and immediately declared himself as part of that year's Royal Rumble. However, his homecoming wasn't the most peaceful due to Kurt Angle's presence. Still, the returning star got the last laugh by delivering a Pedigree to the Olympic gold medalist.

The Game solidified his return by winning that year's Royal Rumble match just weeks later. However, the real challenge following his return would come in the weeks leading to WrestleMania X8. While Triple H returned as a face, Stephanie McMahon kept her heel persona, which caused some riff with their on-screen characters.

After the Rumble, The Game dealt with an angry Kurt Angle for losing and Stephanie, who wanted to renew their vows. Although he was initially hesitant to do so, he changed his mind when he found out Stephanie was pregnant. When the renewal came, Hunter discovered through Linda McMahon that his wife lied, and the "doctor" who confirmed the news was an actor. Their on-screen marriage ended, and harsh words were exchanged. Stephanie got her revenge soon.

During The Cerebral Assassin's match against Kurt Angle at No Way Out, with the former's WrestleMania spot on the line, she was their referee and ensured Kurt's victory. However, a rematch was redone the following night on RAW, with McMahon banned from ringside. Although Triple H won, he also found out his wife and the Undisputed Champion at the time, Chris Jericho, were working together against him.

At WrestleMania X8, despite having to deal with Jericho and Stephanie, The Game won. Although The Game's relationship with McMahon ended on-screen, their relationship continued off-screen, and they have been married for two decades.

What angle did Chris Jericho pitch for his storyline with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon?

The scene of the WrestleMania X8 main event

In 2002, Jericho and Stephanie's relationship as business partners was unexpected as they were formerly heated rivals. However, their roles were supposed to be much deeper.

In Chris Jericho's book Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, the AEW star revealed that instead of being business partners, he pitched to have a love affair with Stephanie McMahon during Hunter's absence. However, Vince McMahon turned down the idea as he believed Triple H's character would know if the former's daughter was in an affair.

What are Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's roles in WWE now?

Although the wrestling power couple remained together, their professional roles have changed. After taking the role of WWE's Co-CEO, Stephanie resigned from the company in January 2023, upon Vince McMahon's return as chairman. On the other hand, The Game is the head of creative and Chief Content Officer.

It remains to be seen whether Stephanie McMahon will return to the company anytime soon.

