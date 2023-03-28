When did The Undertaker baptize Edge? All you need to know before Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39

Edge is scheduled to face Finn Balor in an exciting Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. It's already expected that The Rated R Superstar will not just face Finn, but The Demon King. Still, it looks like the wrestling veteran is unfazed after already battling The Undertaker in the structure.

On the March 20, 2023, episode of WWE RAW, Edge was seen in a dark room when he sent a chilling message to his rival. During the segment, The Rated R Superstar taunted Balor to bring out The Demon to WrestleMania 39. The former then stated that he already knew the hardships of Hell in a Cell, especially after being baptized by The Deadman.

The baptism from The Undertaker that Edge was referring to was their exciting matchup at SummerSlam 2008. The match was the result of months of exchanges between the two superstars, which began in December 2007 after The Rated R Superstar cost 'Taker his World Heavyweight Championship against Batista. During their feud, The Deadman was even "banished" by Vickie Guerrero from WWE, who at the time was in an on-screen relationship with the current RAW star.

Despite assists from Vickie, La Familia, and even Chavo Guerrero throughout their feud, he was unable to defeat The Undertaker once they were locked inside Hell in a Cell. The end of the match even saw The Rated R Superstar get choke-slammed by his opponent on top of the ladder.

Edge has special plans for his Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39

The 49-year-old definitely has more experience inside the structure than the current Judgment Day member. Interestingly, he even hinted at numerous ideas he had planned for his WrestleMania 39 bout.

While on Sportsnet 590 The Fan, the RAW star stated that people expect a certain level of brutality during a HIAC match, which is why he wants to think outside the box with the ideas he wants to try, especially since it's at WrestleMania. Adding that despite his age, he proposed some "extra stupid ideas" to try.

"You put me in a Hell in a Cell, I gotta go for it even if I'm 49-years-old. That's just part of the way I'm wired so, I have some pretty extra stupid ideas. We'll see if they let me try them, they probably won't. But we'll see,"

It remains to be seen if Edge's knowledge of the structure is enough to overcome The Demon King at WrestleMania 39.

