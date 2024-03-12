When The Undertaker broke kayfabe at a WWE event to save former Women's Champion's life

The Undertaker has cultivated himself as one of the greatest characters in WWE and wrestling history. One of the things that made his character stand out and unique was how he took care of it and barely broke kayfabe while being an active wrestler. However, he had to put a pause on The Deadman and become Mark Calaway at one point in his career.

On a recent Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, the Hall of Famer was with his wife and former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool. One of the topics they discussed was during a trip in Europe wherein Taker decided to go out of character to aid his sick partner.

Michelle recalled that while they were having an overseas tour in Ireland, she grew extremely ill but didn't share it with a lot of people for fear that they might put her on the sidelines. She later found out that it was due to severe dehydration and stayed in the trainer's room.

McCool shared that when traveling, they would usually have two buses. One for the good guys and one for the bad guys. She could not recall which bus she was on due to her condition but knew they were on opposite bus. However, after finding out she was sick, Taker stayed at her bus. Still, this wasn't the only time he went out of character for her.

Michelle shared that while she was in the medic room, Taker would turn away visitors so she could rest. He also gave her his iconic coat, the one he uses for his entrances, as she was cold. The Deadman then proceeded to enter the match without his legendary clothing.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have been married since 2010 and had their first daughter together, Kaia Faith Calaway, in 2012. They also have an adopted son named Kolt.

What kind of treatment did Michelle McCool receive for dating The Undertaker?

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool behind the scenes

Michelle McCool is one of the most memorable female stars in WWE history, especially for her championship run and partnership with Layla. However, many would seem to discredit her success solely because of who she was dating.

While on a past episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Michelle stated that she received a lot of backstage heat for being Taker's partner and began to hate her time in WWE, which became one of the reasons why she decided to quit.

Where are The Undertaker and Michelle McCool now?

Taker retired from in-ring performance in 2020 and was inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame, though he still makes sporadic appearances occasionally. The same could be said for Michelle McCool, who retired from full-time wrestling in 2011 but would return for special events.

It was interesting to see that despite The Undertaker's dedication to his character, he would still put his family first