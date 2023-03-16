When TJ Wilson stopped current WWE star from legitimately strangling Vince McMahon backstage

In 2019, Seth Rollins squared off against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Hell in a Cell match at the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Despite the two competitors being among the top superstars in the company at the time, their bout turned out to be disappointing for many fans. Some even dubbed it "the worst Hell in a Cell match ever."

In an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions in 2021, Rollins disclosed that he was not a fan of the creative decisions in the controversial match.

The Visionary also revealed that he was ready to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the bout. However, TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) interfered and stopped him from doing it.

"At the time — I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon. I'm not kidding you. I'm not kidding you, TJ Willson was there to hold me back. I stared right into Vince's eyes — you know where he sits in that chair over there [in Gorilla] — I look at him, he looked at me, we didn't say a single word to each other and he walked out," he said.

The following morning, Rollins went to McMahon's office to discuss what happened the night before.

"The next day I went into Vince's office — much calmer — and I said, 'Let's talk about this. We need to figure out what we're doing here, because that can't happen again.' It was civil, but it took me a night [to calm down], but I was ready to go. Man, if somebody wasn't there making sure I was okay — my temper, I mean, the adrenaline. In my head, if you go back to that match, I'm convinced if it would have went our way, this wouldn't be on that [worst matches] list," Rollins added. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Seth Rollins will face Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last April, Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring debut when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

Since then, the popular YouTuber has competed in a few other matches, including one against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel last November.

Earlier this year, Paul participated in the Men's Royal Rumble match, which saw him eliminate Seth Rollins. The two superstars have since been feuding. They will now square off at WrestleMania 39.

