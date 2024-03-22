When Triple H invaded WWE legend's house and assaulted him: Why 41-year-old star needs to repeat it on SmackDown tonight

One of the most memorable segments in WWE history was when Triple H blurred the lines between reality and fantasy in his feud against Randy Orton, and fans could relive the moment tonight on SmackDown.

Triple H and Randy Orton engaged in a highly personal feud en route to WrestleMania 25. After The Viper won that year's Royal Rumble, he assaulted the McMahon family to gain The Game's attention, who was then the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. At one point, The King of Kings was set for a 2-on-1 handicap match against the Legacy's Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. Meanwhile, Orton was at home watching via satellite after reasoning so he wouldn't attack the champion.

Legacy won the match via forfeit, but The Viper didn't get the last laugh. As it turns out, Triple H went to Randy's house and attacked the challenger there in front of his wife and kids. Interestingly, fans could see this moment be reenacted on SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown episode, AJ Styles shared that he wasn't on for SmackDown tonight and was possibly at home. This came after LA Knight threatened him that he would physically harm him the next time they faced. However, The Megastar teased he could still possibly attack Styles.

Knight going above and beyond to attack Styles would make sense. For the past few weeks, the latter has also gone above and beyond to avoid LA. Last week, Styles returned to the brand to attack his opponent from behind.

Despite not having a match at Elimination Chamber, The Phenomenal One still went to Australia to attack LA to cost the latter a chance at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. If Styles could travel to Perth just to attack Knight, the latter could do the same tonight.

What could be the other reason for LA Knight possibly attacking AJ Styles in his home on SmackDown tonight?

Styles and Knight at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble

Aside from Knight getting revenge on Styles for constantly avoiding him on SmackDown for the past few weeks, another reason for The Megastar attacking Styles in his own home could be professional reasons.

WrestleMania 40 is set up to be one of the biggest 'Mania in the company's history. As of this writing, 10 matches have been announced for the two-night affair, and Styles vs. Knight is a match that still doesn't have much hype heading into the event.

As per Dutch Mantell, both men are good individual wrestlers, but he is not the biggest fan of their pairing as they lack chemistry and feel underwhelmed in their feud.

With this in mind, adding a home-invasion angle for their feud could spike interest in Knight vs. Styles. If it worked for Triple H and Randy Orton in the past, as well as Seth Rollins and Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) in 2021, WWE could use it for LA and AJ too.

Does LA Knight feel disappointed for not fighting for a WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40?

While on the Busted Open Radio, Knight stated although some fans believed he should have fought for a title, he was greatly appreciative for having to face Styles and for having a spot on the card for WWE WrestleMania.

It would be interesting to see if LA Knight will still come face-to-face with AJ Styles on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode.

