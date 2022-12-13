When did Triple H send a WWE championship to the Boston Red Sox?

Many celebrities and sports personalities have openly expressed their support for WWE, with one of them being the Boston Red Sox. Although the team didn't appear and host the show like many others, or even compete or have a segment inside the ring, they were awarded in another honorable way.

The 2018 World Series saw the Red Sox gain their ninth title after they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers. A parade around Boston was then hosted to commemorate the baseball team's victory. Aside from their trophies, another special hardware was also present during the celebration.

On October 30, 2018, the Red Sox's world champion status was elevated when Triple H gifted the team a custom WWE Championship belt with their logo on the side plates. Fortunately, the title arrived just in time for the parade, with David Ortiz proudly showing off the new belt.

"Congratulations to the 2018 #WorldSeries Champions @RedSox! The duck boats are ready for the parade, but you'll need one more thing to celebrate like a champion. From the @WWE Universe to #RedSox Nation ... wear this @WWE Championship with pride! #DAMAGEDONE," The Chief Content Officer tweeted.

Other wrestling stars have also been involved with the Boston baseball team in the past as well. Stars like Ricochet, Kofi Kingston, Sasha Banks, and Natalya have thrown the first pitch of their games in the past.

Meanwhile, the Stamford-based promotion has also gifted other sports teams their own custom championship belts as well. Some teams who received customized titles include the Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Storm, and the Atlanta Braves, just to name a few.

Triple H mentions the Red Sox player who inspired him to send a custom title

Although The Game is in another field, he still recognizes other sports personalities who have expressed their support for WWE, with one of them being Big Papi himself. Due to this, the wrestling veteran made sure to give a special thanks to the baseball player.

In an interview with The Wrap, The King of Kings recalled the moment they gifted the Red Sox their customized title and noted David Ortiz's appreciation.

“David Ortiz — Big Papi — was a huge fan. Still is. Here’s a guy with all this bling, he’s got the earnings and the giant chains and everything. It’s part of who he is,” Levesque said. “When they won the World Series, he was such a big fan and was so into them, we [sent him a] title. He wore it nonstop and just put it over like a million bucks."

Do you think any other sports team or player deserves their own custom WWE Championship belt? Share your picks below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes