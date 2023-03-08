When Vanessa Kirby detailed her experience "wrapping her legs around Ex-WWE star's neck"

In 2019, British star Vanessa Kirby starred in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In an interview on the day of the Hobbs & Shaw special screening at The Curzon in London's Mayfair, Kirby recalled her experience filming her first scene of the movie, which saw her wrap her legs around The Rock's neck.

"My first day was involved me wrapping my legs around Dwayne's neck. So, it was the [laughs] most intense introduction to a film ever and also to a person," she said. [0:36 - 0:48]

While The Rock is currently a Hollywood megastar, Kirby has participated in several popular movies and TV shows, including Mission: Impossible – Fallout and The Crown.

Another British actress has experienced kissing WWE legend The Rock

In 2021, The Rock starred in Jungle Cruise alongside another British actress, Emily Blunt. In the film, the two had a kissing scene.

In an interview with Hollywood Access in 2021, Blunt jokingly stated that she had to get drunk to kiss the 10-time WWE world champion after the latter dubbed the experience a "dream come true" for the British actress.

"We did laugh always. I had to get drunk for it [laughs]," she said. "Wow! I had to get high for it. How about that?" The Rock jokingly responded.

In another interview with The Mirror, Blunt disclosed her husband's reaction to her kissing The Brahma Bull in the movie. She stated that her husband, American actor John Krasinski, was "used to me having to make out with other men."

