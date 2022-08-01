SummerSlam 2022 exceeded all expectations where Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar battled for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

Even after putting in an incredible effort, The Beast could not dethrone The Tribal Chief. Following the bout, fans greeted the former with a massive pop as he left the building.

When will fans possibly see Brock Lesnar back in WWE after his loss at The Biggest Party of the Summer?

The answer has possibly been revealed. Although Lesnar isn't advertised for any event for the remainder of 2022, he is being advertised for the WWE Day 1 premium live event in January 2023.

Although the cards are always subject to change, fans can potentially see Brock Lesnar at the show. As of now, his opponent for the event remains a mystery.

One thing's for sure - fans will see The Beast sometime in the future as his WWE contract hasn't expired yet. Click here to find out the length of his current contract.

A brief recap of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's rivalry

Lesnar and Reigns have been feuding for years. They have main evented several significant shows in the last decade.

The first time they went head-to-head in a singles match was at WrestleMania 31. While most expected The Big Dog to pick up the win, Seth Rollins shocked the world by cashing in his Money in The Bank briefcase and walking out as the world champion.

The two headlined another edition of The Show of Shows at WrestleMania 34. After an incredibly physical battle, Brock Lesnar picked up the win. They fought in a Steel Cage match at The Greatest Royal Rumble show and The Beast stood tall yet again.

After repeated losses to his arch-rival, Roman Reigns finally overcame the odds and became the Universal Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2018.

The two collided for Reigns' Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, where The Tribal Chief picked up the win. At WrestleMania 38, they locked horns in a "Title vs. Title - Championship Unification" match. The Head of The Table became the new unified world champion at the show.

Their most recent bout came at SummerSlam 2022, where they concluded their rivalry with a Last Man Standing match. Now that the epic saga is over, Roman Reigns' next challenger has possibly been finalized. Click here to find out.

