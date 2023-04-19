When will Roman Reigns become the longest-reigning WWE Champion? Here's what you should know

Roman Reigns has been a World Champion for almost a thousand days, overcoming the likes of Cody Rhodes, Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and more to secure his spot. Still, The Head of the Table has a long way to go before he can reach a major breathtaking record.

Roman Reigns will become the longest-reigning WWE Champion on May 4, 2028, via his Universal title. Bruno Sammartino currently holds the record with 2,803 days. During that time, the wrestling legend held the title from May 1963 to January 1971. Bruno's second reign ran from December 1973 to April 1977, amounting to 1,237 days. From the looks of it, Sammartino's secondary reign is the most likely record that The Tribal Chief could break.

The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship in August 2020. During that year's Payback Premium Live Event, he added himself to Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's No Holds Barred title match at the last minute. Roman Reigns came out as the champion and has held the title ever since.

Roman Reigns then added the WWE Championship under his name after defeating Brock Lesnar on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 last year. He has faced the likes of Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and more for the Undisputed title.

Roman Reigns WWE Champion: His reign is not the only lengthy title run in the company today

Many have been talking about Roman hitting 1000 days as the Universal Champion at this year's Night of Champions event, which will be on May 27, 2023, in Saudi Arabia. However, there are also two other superstars in the promotion who have their own impressive streak.

Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship ever since last year's WrestleMania event, where she defeated Becky Lynch for the gold. She has since been named the longest-reigning African American singles champion in WWE history. In just 17 days (May 6), she will surpass Lynch's record of 398 days and become the longest RAW Women's Champion.

Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has also impressed a lot of fans with his run. He won the title on June 10, 2022, on an episode of SmackDown against Ricochet. The Ring General is currently around 312+ days into his reign, and it might take a while before he becomes the longest IC title holder in history. The spot currently belongs to The Honky Tonk Man for 454 days, holding the title from June 1987 until August 1988.

It remains to be seen who else will step up to The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

