When will Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next? Potential date, location, and opponent

It has been over 78 days since Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. The main event clash at WrestleMania Night 2 was his last title defense on live television, with the latest being against Rey Mysterio in a SuperShow in Cincinnati on June 17.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos have been booked for Money in the Bank. His entry into the tag team division is to stretch the 1021+ day reign, leaving the WWE Universe questioning when and against whom The Tribal Chief will stake his crown next. The Premium Live Event in July will be the third time since 'Mania in which the Undisputed Title won't be kept on the line.

Judging by the ongoing drama on SmackDown, Roman Reigns' next Undisputed WWE Championship defense could be against one of The Usos at SummerSlam. The Needle Mover is the company's favorite when it comes to headlining any of the Big Five premium live events.

Emanating from the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, Roman's opponent on August 5 is likely to be Main Event Jey Uso, as it was his decision that led to The Bloodline's ending.

Last Friday, Jey chose to side with his brother Jimmy. The former Right Hand Man delivered a Superkick on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for good measure. The humbling he received countless times from The Tribal Chief has finally made him snap, and he ended the Island of Relevancy, which he started two years ago.

Could The Usos form their own version of The Bloodline? Here's the answer.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the verge of some serious milestones

A few weeks before his title reign hit the 1000-day mark, the wrestling world was hit with the news of Reigns potentially becoming the third-longest reigning WWE Champion. He is reportedly poised to beat Hulk Hogan's record reign, which he will achieve on September 13, 2024.

En route to that feat, The Head of the Table could break two long-standing records. There's nothing stopping him to surpass Pedro Morales' title reign of 1027 days next week.

Roman Reigns may also break Bruno Sammartino's WWWF Heavyweight Championship record reign of 1237 days if he manages to keep the title until January 22 next year.

The Tribal Chief's biggest challengers are believed to be Jey Uso, Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, and a returning Randy Orton.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes