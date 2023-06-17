Could The Usos bring in 45-year-old WWE veteran to form their own version of Bloodline? Predicting next move

The WWE Universe witnessed The Usos finally breaking free from the clutches of The Bloodline. SmackDown's main event segment highlighted the theory of Idioglossia, the inclination of a twin to imitate the other, as Jey Uso delivered a Superkick on Roman Reigns similar to that of Jimmy Uso from Night of Champions. He has clearly chosen a side.

The Right Hand Man did acknowledge that The Bloodline had groomed him to be the 'next Tribal Chief' but he couldn't forget the transgressions by Roman Reigns in the past three years. Meanwhile, Jimmy did call himself The Tribal Chief. The constant references to Reigns' gimmick could be signs that the two brothers are seemingly planning to form their own democratic version of The Bloodline in the future.

Rikishi's sons won't lack support. There is a high possibility that a 45-year-old Anoa'i family member, last seen on WWE television four months ago, will join their cause. Tamina's in-ring relationship with The Usos dates back to the time they debuted in 2010 when she assisted them in their attack on The Hart Dynasty. The trio also competed in the Fatal-4-Way pay-per-view.

Since the formation of The Bloodline, Tamina's interaction with The Usos has been minimum, if not none. She did express her wish to join the stable.

"Yeah, I wanna be part of The Bloodline. It's like, yeah, of course, everybody does. But again, you don't ever know how it is. WWE will hit you with the prize from the side of the face and you don't even know where that's coming from."

The second-generation wrestler could return to form a faction with Jimmy and Jey. In fact, they can continue the original Bloodline's legacy.

Solo Sikoa is believed to betray Roman Reigns down the line, leading to the rumored hiatus for The Tribal Chief following SummerSlam. The Enforcer joining The Usos, with Reigns all alone, will be a surreal full-circle moment that was predicted by Cody Rhodes.

The Bloodline: How is Tamina related to The Usos?

Tamina's run with The Usos lasted for almost a year. She debuted as a heel and feuded with Natalya before sticking to on-screen love angles with Santino Marella and JTG.

Jimmy Snuka's daughter officially left Jimmy and Jey when she sided with the team of Marella and Kozlov at the end of 2010.

Tamina, whose real name is Sarona Snuka, is a cousin of The Usos. Her father married Anoa'i family member Sharon in 1964. She is also a cousin to Roman Reigns, besides being a relative to Impact Wrestling star Naomi, who joined the family tree by marrying Jimmy Uso.

The Sultress of Savagery hasn't wrestled since competing against 'Michin' Mia Yim in a Main Event match on February 27. She was drafted to the SmackDown brand but hasn't made an appearance yet.

