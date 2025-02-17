When will Roman Reigns return to WWE after getting injured by Seth Rollins? Exploring potential return date

Roman Reigns hasn't been on WWE television since the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he was involved in a post-match brawl with Seth Rollins and CM Punk. It was later announced that he was injured during the scuffle, but his absence might not be for long.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins were eliminated all nearly at the same time. With the three men outside the ring, a brawl ensued, which saw the Tribal Chief on the receiving end of a vicious Stomp from The Visionary.

On the following WWE RAW episode, it was announced that the former Undisputed Universal Champion was injured and would be out of action for the foreseeable future. His former Shield teammate was quick to announce that he was responsible for what happened to Reigns. With this in mind, Roman can surprise fans and his rivals by returning tonight on the Monday show.

Tonight's WWE RAW will see Seth Rollins battle Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. After The Visionary 'injured' Reigns and put him at risk of missing WrestleMania, Roman may exact revenge tonight by costing his former teammate a spot in the main event of The Show of Shows.

Or, at Elimination Chamber, Roman can return during the Men's match and cost not just Rollins, but also CM Punk after what they did to him at the Rumble. With reports stating that a Triple Threat between the three men might occur at 'Mania, this would be a good build-up.

Does former WWE analyst think Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins will happen at WrestleMania 41?

There was a mixed reaction among fans when a Triple Threat match between Roman, Punk, and Rollins was teased at the Rumble. While some think this is a great idea, some aren't on board with it. However, Matt Camp believes this match was already set in motion in November.

While on the Busted Open podcast, Matt Camp shared that a Triple Threat match between Punk, Seth, and Roman was destined for WrestleMania. He noted that it was set in motion when The Best in the World teamed up with The Head of the Table and the rest of the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames, which only irritated The Visionary after seeing two of his biggest enemies team up.

It will be interesting to see when and where Roman Reigns will return.

