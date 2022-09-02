WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 is one of the most anticipated professional wrestling events this year. Major stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre are scheduled to make an appearance.

With the event just around the corner, you might be wondering what time it starts in your region. Well, we've got you covered in this article.

So, when does WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 start?

The event will emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will start at 1 pm ET/6 pm BST on Saturday, September 3. The kickoff show will start at 12 p.m. ET/5 p.m BST.

1 p.m. - United States, Eastern

10 a.m. - United States, Pacific

6 p.m. - United Kingdom

10:30 p.m. - India

9 p.m. - Saudi Arabia (AST)

2 a.m. - September 4 - Japan

Fans in the United States can watch the premium live event on Peacock, while others around the world can watch it on the WWE Network. UK fans without the WWE Network can catch the action on BT Sports 2.

What can we expect from WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

Clash at the Castle is going to be the first WWE Stadium live event in the United Kingdom in over 30 years. The show will feature a stacked match card.

For the main event, we have the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against the UK's own Drew McIntyre. The rivalry has been hyped for over a year now and the build-up has been amazing.

Seth Rollins and Riddle have been involved in one of the most personal rivalries this year, with both superstars talking jabs at each other's families. The two will square off on September 3.

While the United States Championship will remain off the card, Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend his title against Sheamus.

After successfully defending the SmackDown Women's Title against Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan is set to face another former MMA fighter, Shayna Baszler. The match might result in a title change as Baszler's booking has been incredible.

The babyface alliance of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss will face Bayley, Iyo Sky, & Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag team match.

Fans will also see Edge and Rey Mysterio face The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The match will be interesting as fans have witnessed the involvement of stars like Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Beth Phoenix during their feud.

