When WWE Hall of Famer told Becky Lynch ironic story about Trish Stratus

A Hall of Famer predicted that Becky Lynch would be wrestling Trish Stratus in WWE over 15 years ago.

Trish Stratus was one step ahead of Becky Lynch at Night of Champions and was able to escape with a victory. Zoey Stark emerged from under the ring and hit Lynch with her finishing move. Stratus then capitalized for the pinfall victory at Night of Champions.

The Twitter account Female Locker Room uploaded a screenshot from a 2006 interview with Slam Wrestling in which Ivory noted that she had a conversation with Becky Lynch, then known as Rebecca Knox, about her future. She said in the conversation that she would only be able to have 15-minute matches in WWE if she was wrestling Trish Stratus.

"It’s like I told Rebecca Knox — just keep going and going because where else can you be in the main event? It’s in the indys. To be in a women’s match that lasts 15 minutes is awesome because you won’t ever get that in the WWE unless you are wrestling Trish Stratus — she’ll make sure you get 15 minutes." [H/T: Slam Wrestling]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Ivory once told a young Becky Lynch this in 2006. Becky has since gone onto main event WrestleMania and currently feuding with Trish Stratus.



Life is cool. Ivory once told a young Becky Lynch this in 2006. Becky has since gone onto main event WrestleMania and currently feuding with Trish Stratus. Life is cool. https://t.co/7NdEpfMXG6

Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match during last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Zoey Stark made her main roster debut at Night of Champions and helped Stratus defeat Lynch. The 29-year-old star stood out in NXT and has now aligned herself with a Hall of Famer on the main roster. Lynch qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Sonya Deville last night on the red brand.

Stark defeated Natalya on RAW to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but had to rely on Trish Stratus for help. Zoey put Natalya away with her finisher after Trish Stratus hit the veteran with a cheap shot.

Becky Lynch recently admitted that she wants to win the MITB contract before she steps away from the squared circle. It will be interesting to see if Big Time Becks can keep her focus on the briefcase suspended above the ring and not on revenge during the ladder match on July 1st.

Which WWE Superstars would you like to see qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next month in London? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes