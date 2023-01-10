When is WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is set to be an electrifying show from the announced matches alone. Moreover, the location for the event is accurate, considering how many fans are expected to attend the spectacle.

The Royal Rumble event marks the beginning of the WrestleMania season. The iconic event has featured numerous returns in the past, including Edge, John Cena, and more. It has also featured high-profile debuts from multiple stars, including AJ Styles and Ronda Rousey, among others. This year's event is expected to be no different, going by the hype surrounding it.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be held on January 28, 2023, at the Alamodome Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. Based on recent reports, tickets for the upcoming premium live event are nearly sold out. As of December 2022, 33,766 tickets have been sold, with 2,366 seats remaining out of 36,132.

Due to recent developments on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, the available tickets for the event may continue to lessen as the event inches closer.

Hall of Famer teases being at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

So far, two matches, aside from the men's and women's 30-man rumble match, have been announced for the January 28 show. Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will battle it out on a Pitch Black Match, while Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. However, many surprising names might also appear in the Alamodome.

The official poster for the January premium live event has possibly hinted at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's return to wrestling. Names like Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar were also teased for a possible comeback.

Surprisingly, another name that is expected to be in attendance for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The Nature Boy shared that he and Triple H made up after their fallout regarding "The Man" nickname and revealed that he would be present at the premium live event. However, it's unlikely that he will appear on TV during the show.

"I'm coming to the Royal Rumble. Oh, yeah. Oh, hell yeah. I know [WrestleMania is upon us]. But I mean you're gonna see a lot of me now. I'm back in. Me and Hunter hugged. We made up. I'm back in man. You ain't getting rid of Naitch," said Flair.

For now, fans can only wait and see what other matches will be added to the event and which stars will possibly turn up at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

