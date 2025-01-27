When is WWE Royal Rumble 2025? Date, time, location, match card & more

The 2025 Royal Rumble is fast approaching. It is the first major premium live event of the year, considered one of WWE's biggest PLEs, and it has huge implications for WrestleMania 41.

The 2025 Royal Rumble will take place this Saturday, February 1, in Indianapolis. The venue will be Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL team, the Indianapolis Colts. The start time is 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

The match card for the event has yet to be finalized, but it currently features the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches. The respective winners will be guaranteed a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

In addition, Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match, while DIY will defend their WWE Tag Team Titles in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match against the Motor City Machine Guns.

Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

It is unclear yet if the other titles will be defended at the Rumble or if any match will be added to the card, but the go-home editions of RAW on Netflix and SmackDown this week will shed more light on what the final edition of the match card will look like.

Who has declared for the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches?

The Men's Royal Rumble will see some of the top stars on the main roster compete for a spot at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

So far, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, LA Knight, the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and the legendary John Cena have declared for the Men's Rumble Match.

Punk, Rollins, and Reigns have emerged as favorites to win the match, as all three of them seek to main event The Showcase of the Immortals.

At the same time, five female stars have declared for the Women's Rumble Match: the former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Bayley, the reigning Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi, and the former Women's Champion Nia Jax. The latter had the chance to become champion again, but lost to Rhea Ripley at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback