When WWE's Roman Reigns addressed possibly going bald

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had long hair since his debut in the company. Over the past decade, several fans and superstars have complimented The Tribal Chief's hair.

During an interview with Sam Roberts in 2014, Reigns disclosed that he always fears his hair getting ripped out during his battles in the ring.

"People think I'd like put so much time into it but like our hair gets more messed up like just being out and like whipped around and on the mat people pulling your hair all the time. Like yeah, I'm very like scared that it's gonna just rip out, you know, and then it's like, 'what do I have now?' You know what I mean? (...) Like what good is Roman Reigns bald?" Reigns said. [4:17 to 04:44]

The leader of The Bloodline also addressed the possibility of going bald as he grows older.

"I don't wanna jinx myself but I don't even think as an old man, my dad is like growing hair on his ear. Yeah, like he didn't lose any hair but he's getting on his ears now. I think I'll just become more hairy. Hopefully not. Hopefully, I just maintain this situation I got going on. [You're happy with the level of hairiness you are at the moment?] You know, I like a good bit of hair up here [points at his head] and then really nothing on... not so much hair everywhere else. A hairy chest and back, no good," he added. [4:50 to 5:18]

Roman Reigns was recently drafted to WWE SmackDown

Last month, Roman Reigns squared off against the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Despite The American Nightmare's efforts, The Tribal Chief walked out victorious after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Since Triple H has introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship on RAW, Reigns' title is now exclusive to SmackDown. The leader of The Bloodline was drafted to the Blue brand last Friday alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

