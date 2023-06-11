When WWE's Ronda Rousey made surprising confession about having "camel toe phobia"

Ronda Rousey made her official WWE debut in 2018 when she appeared at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She has since become one of the top superstars on the roster. Over the past few years, the current Women's Tag Team Champion shared the ring with several top superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley.

During Rousey's WWE matches, it is noticeable that she usually keeps fixing her shorts. The habit seemingly goes back to her UFC days. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015, The Baddest Woman on the Planet confessed that she is always afraid of suffering a wardrobe malfunction while fighting. She even admitted she has a "phobia of high-def camel toe."

"The first Miesha fight, she got her hooks in from behind, and I was like, 'oh, I can get out of here easy'. But if I did, I would flash everyone, so I had to figure out a way to pull her feet out where my business was facing down, not facing the world," she said.

The 36-year-old added:

"And then I have a phobia about camel toe. I swear to God, every time after I win, even before I take my mouth guard out, I pull my shorts down. It's because I have a phobia of high-def camel toe, people zooming in on the Internet and everything. It's always, first thing, fix the camel toe!" [H/T: DailyStar]

Did Ronda Rousey demand a WWE Women's Tag Team Title run?

After holding the RAW Women's Championship and the SmackDown Women's Title, Ronda Rousey recently captured the Women's Tag Team Title to become a Triple Crown Champion.

In an interview with Cheap Heat, Rousey's tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, disclosed that The Baddest Woman on the Planet made a demand to WWE's management.

"Ronda is Ronda, right. She's been main title, she main-evented WrestleMania. She still gets one of the loudest pops when we walk out. This was something she demanded. We'd been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, 'Listen, we've been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, 'After, after, after this [and] this.' I honestly don't know if she hadn't done that, if they ever would have got to it. I wasn't in a position yet to be elevated to a Ronda level, so the fact that Ronda said, 'No, stop. I've done this. I want to do this because this is why I started wrestling.' So I think that's huge," she said. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Some misunderstood Baszler's comments and thought that she meant that Ronda demanded a tag team title run. The 42-year-old then took to Twitter to explain that Rousey only demanded that they team together, not to have a title run.

