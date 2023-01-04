When WWE scrapped a love triangle storyline involving Dolph Ziggler and current AEW star

After spending nearly four years in NXT UK and NXT, Toni Storm got promoted to the WWE main roster in July 2021.

Although she defeated Zelina Vega in her debut match on SmackDown, the company did not seem to have a clear idea of what to do with the 27-year-old. After a brief feud with Charlotte Flair, the former NXT UK Women's Champion requested her release and left the company in December 2021.

In an interview with the Talk Is Jericho podcast following her departure, Storm disclosed that the company initially wanted to put her in a love triangle storyline with Rick Boogs and Dolph Ziggler. However, nothing came to fruition.

"They put me in a debut match. That seemed to go well. It seemed like something was going to happen and nothing really did. There was bits and pieces here and there, like, 'Oh, you're in love with Rick Boogs and the love triangle with Dolph Ziggler,' and that never really went anywhere. Just bits and pieces here and there. And then I was working with Charlotte and stuff seemed to be picking up from there, but then, with a lot of contributing factors, kind of just led to me saying, 'You know what? I can't f**king do this anymore and I need to change my life because, to be honest, I'm so depressed here,'" she said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

About three months after her departure from WWE, Storm debuted in AEW on the March 30, 2022 episode of Dynamite. Last September, she became the Interim AEW Women's World Champion after defeating Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida in a four-way match at All Out. Nevertheless, Storm lost the title to Hayter at Full Gear in November.

Toni Storm enjoyed her time in WWE NXT UK

Despite not having much success in her short stint on the WWE main roster, Toni Storm had a better run earlier on NXT UK.

The 27-year-old opened up about her time in NXT UK in a recent interview with The Ringer. Storm disclosed that she gained a lot of experience working on the brand.

"NXT UK was honestly something so special, the experience I gained from that was unbelievable. The coaches that I got to work with in the [NXT UK Performance Center were] amazing and it was a really good and unique introduction to WWE for me ... I got to train with Johnny Saint, I got to train with Robbie Brookside, and Johnny Moss, and James Mason, and it was really wonderful," she explained. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

