When is WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023? Date, Time, Matches, Rumors

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is the upcoming Premium Live Event of the company, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. This year's Survivor Series PLE will feature the WarGames concept, introduced to the main roster last year, with WWE showcasing two such matches for both men and women.

As of now, the company has already confirmed significant matches and title defenses for the show. In the Men's Survivor Series WarGames match, Team Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Judgment Day.

Team Rhodes currently consists of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso, with the fifth member anticipated to be Randy Orton, making his long-awaited comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

Team Judgment Day will include Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. They are likely to secure their fifth member in the form of Drew McIntyre, who recently turned heel and joined their faction.

In addition to the WarGames match, Rhea Ripley and Gunther are set to defend their championships at the Survivor Series PLE.

Where will WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 take place?

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will emanate live from the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

When is the WWE Survivor Series this year being held?

The Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, November 25, 2023. It will be broadcast live in multiple locations across the world.

Timings for this year's Survivor Series WarGames?

The main show is scheduled to commence in the United States at 8 PM EST, with the kickoff show set for 7 PM EST.

It's important to note that the start time may vary across regions. Here’s the start time for some of the countries, including India:

8 PM EST (USA)

5:30 AM (India)

1 AM (United Kingdom)

10 AM (Australia)

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Match Card & rumors

As of right now, the company has only announced three match cards for the event, which are as follows:

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark for the Women's World Championship

Men's WarGames match - Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)

WWE will likely add more matches to this event. Regarding rumors, a Women's WarGames match is also expected to be announced soon by the Stamford-based Promotion.

As of now, Bianca Belair, along with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and possibly Becky Lynch (who is rumored to join them), is set to square off against Damage CTRL, including Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Kairi Sane in that double-structured match.

The Bloodline might also be booked for this event, with speculation arising from the upcoming match between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. This match could potentially lead to the return of AJ Styles, setting up a tag team match where Styles and Knight face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy.

In addition to this, the anticipated return of Randy Orton is reported to take place as the Viper is expected to join Team Rhodes against the villainous faction as the fifth member.

There is also significant buzz among fans regarding the return of CM Punk to the company, especially after Shinsuke Nakamura's cryptic promos. However, it is important to note that there is no official confirmation regarding the return of the Best in the World to the company.

Overall, the show seems to be a jam-packed edition, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

