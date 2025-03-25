Where is Becky Lynch? 4 reasons why she will likely miss WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch became one of WWE’s biggest female superstars due to her fiery promos and superb in-ring skills. She has been out of action for quite a while now, and due to this absence, the WWE Universe believes she will likely miss sports entertainment’s biggest event – WrestleMania 41.

She is known to have achieved notable milestones in her career, which include main-eventing WrestleMania 35 and, at one point, holding both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Lynch being a potential no-show at this year’s Show of Shows has raised some questions regarding the impact on the promotion’s biggest PLE.

Here are some factors that might be keeping The Man from gracing pro wrestling’s Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. Hollywood commitments

Becky Lynch’s absence at WrestleMania 41 could be the result of her prior commitments in Hollywood.

Similar to her superstar husband Seth Rollins, she too embraced acting, where she appeared in a couple of projects like The Marine 6 and Young Rock. She is also a cast member of the upcoming TV series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy which is scheduled to air next year.

WWE may have allowed her to explore opportunities outside the squared circle and prepared things for her return (probably after WrestleMania) if her acting commitments are done.

#3. No major opponent for her

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan during King and Queen of the Ring in 2024. (Image credits: wwe.com)

The lack of an opponent is also a plausible reason why Becky Lynch might miss WrestleMania 41.

Now that the high-profile matches for the WWE women’s division have been locked in for this year’s 'Mania, it will be a handful for the promotion to pit her against another superstar at this point in time.

Furthermore, her status will demand an opponent, not to mention a storyline so compelling that it will equal that of the confirmed championship matches for the upcoming event.

#2. WWE could be saving Becky Lynch for a post-WrestleMania 41 return

During an episode of RAW in 2024. (Image credits: wwe.com)

There is also the possibility that WWE could be holding Becky Lynch back from WrestleMania 41 to have an epic return after the PLE’s dust has settled.

A post-Mania comeback not only maximizes its impact but also lays the brickwork for a whole new narrative. This will certainly ignite a whole new feud for the superstars who win the upcoming women’s championship matches at this year’s WrestleMania.

Further, going through this route for The Man’s in-ring return will prevent it from being overshadowed by the PLE’s stacked lineup of superstars.

#1. Prioritizing her family first

Family comes first, and this could be another reason why Becky Lynch will likely miss WrestleMania 41.

After years of being on the road and grueling wrestling schedules, Lynch might have chosen to step back from the limelight and look after her daughter. Another reason could be the fact that Seth Rollins has some scores to settle with both CM Punk and Roman Reigns during the PLE, and she opted to be with their daughter.

As a result, it seems like a post-WrestleMania return for The Man is most probable.

