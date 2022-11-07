Where did Braun Strowman wrestle during his time away from WWE?

Braun Strowman hasn't been defeated since his return to WWE on the September 5 edition of RAW. Now on the SmackDown roster, he was involved in a program with Omos which seemingly culminated at Crown Jewel 2022.

Strowman and Omos had a spectacular match to decide who the true "Monster of All Monsters" is. Strowman eventually won by pulverizing the Nigerian Giant with a Running Powerslam to get the pin.

Let's take a trip down memory lane. Braun Strowman was released from WWE in June 2021 despite having had a high-profile match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37. As per reports, his lucrative contract was the catalyst for his release. The arrival of other giant wrestlers such as Commander Azeez and Shanky didn't help his case.

Following his release, real-life Adam Scherr took to fighting in an independent promotion called Free The Narrative 2. He teamed up with former Wyatt Family member Eric Redbeard (Eric Rowan) after five years at Northeast Wrestling's WrestleFest XXVI in January 2022. Scherr and Redbeard went on to win against Bully Ray and nZo.

Adam Scherr then took to Ring of Honor and formed 'Control Your Narrative' with EC3 and Westin Blake. What started as a stable turned into an independent promotion on February 17. He had multiple team-ups with EC3, the last being in May, before reverting to WWE.

Strowman's sudden departure was a big blow to CYN. It had to cancel multiple tours and EC3 had to re-evaluate his business. He is still friends with Adam Scherr, as disclosed exclusively to Sportskeeda, and takes "full responsibility" for outside factors to ruin their run.

Braun Strowman got significant backlash for his tweet on other superstars

Following a showdown between a giant and a monster at Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman took to Twitter to criticize Dave Meltzer's star rating system. His jab at the wrestling personality also involved AEW and Kenny Omega.

Strowman is still receiving huge criticism for his "floppy flopper" comment on social media. Fans and other wrestlers are giving their piece of mind on the incident.

This isn't the only reason Braun Strowman is making the headlines. The Monster of All Monsters got smacked by a Superman Punch from Sami Zayn in a WWE house show which generated interest from fans.

Braun Strowman is a frequent opponent for The Bloodline in live events and could be involved in a storyline with the SmackDown stable in the future.

