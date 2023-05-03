Where did Dwayne Johnson meet his first wife Dany Garcia? Love story explored

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities across the globe. He started his career in WWE as The Rock, and moved on to Hollywood after reaching his peak in the pro-wrestling world.

Over the years, Dwayne Johnson has delivered box office successes, owned multiple companies, and made millions in business deals. During all this time, there was one person standing beside him, helping him, assisting him, and aiding his growth: his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Johnson met Dany Garcia at the University of Miami when he was 18 and Garcia was 21 years old. The duo started dating shortly afterwards and finally tied the knot in 1997. Unfortunately, their marriage wasn’t the one to make it through the test of time, but their friendship is.

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia filed for divorce in 2007, and it got finalized in 2008. They have a daughter together, Simone Johnson, who is currently working as Ava Raine under WWE NXT.

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s divorce didn’t break their friendship

While couples who seek divorce usually refrain from seeing each other, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson broke that stigma and continued to be friends even after the divorce.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020, Johnson revealed that his divorce from Dany Garcia wasn’t an ugly one, but instead it was a mutual decision.

"It was just one of those things where it wasn't an ugly divorce. It was just... marriage wasn't in our cards. Great friends. Marriage wasn't in our cards, but we both had an appetite for business and to accomplish things. And we thought, well, what if we continued to do business together?"

Even while their divorce kept them apart as life partners, their friendship saved their dreams.

Both Garcia and Johnson continued to work together to build an empire. They started with Dany Garcia working as his manager and initially moving into business with him. In fact, she even revealed what it was like when she was his manager and his ex-wife at the same time!

"So I was always very comfortable speaking with his agents or his attorneys, any of the financial individuals, or even the studio executives because I knew every film is boxed into a business model....I did have to overcome judgments like, 'Wait, is his ex-wife managing him?'"

Together, Garcia and Johnson have several ventures, including Seven Bucks Productions and the XFL.

Over time, they each moved on from their divorce and got lucky in love a second time! Dany Garcia is married to Dave Rienzi, and they tied the knot in 2014. Dwayne Johnson, on the other hand, is married to Lauren Hashian and has two beautiful daughters with his wife.

