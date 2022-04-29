All four members of Evolution: Where are they now?

Evolution is arguably one of the greatest factions in WWE history. During their heyday from 2002 to 2005, they dominated the roster and made examples out of those who dared stand in their way.

The faction consisted of Triple H, Ric Flair, Batista, and Randy Orton. The four superstars have a combined 50 world titles.

It has been many years since Evolution ran roughshod over WWE in full force. The villainous stable reunited once on SmackDown in 2018 during the show's 1000th episode, but other than that, the four members have moved on in separate directions.

On this list, we take a look at the members of Evolution and where they are now.

#4. On our list of Evolution members and their whereabouts: Ric Flair

Ric Flair was the most decorated member of the team

Ric Flair was a 16-time world champion before he joined Evolution. He was a key member of the faction and helped it reach unprecedented heights.

Flair has long retired from in-ring action and has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. His last match with the company came at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels. Although he kept making appearances in the years after, The Nature Boy requested his release from WWE in 2021, with the company honoring the legend's wishes and granting it.

Flair made his first appearance at Lucha Libre AAA shortly after and put Konnan in his patented Figure Four Leglock. He was also inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame last year.

#3. Batista is now a Hollywood star

Batista joined Evolution as an exciting prospect looking to take the next step in his WWE career. He did just that by becoming a two-time tag team champion alongside Ric Flair and winning the Royal Rumble match in 2005.

After Batista's departure from the stable, he also became a six-time world champion. He then received a call from Hollywood and has since starred in blockbusters like The Guardians of the Galaxy series, with his performances earning critical acclaim.

However, The Animal returned to team up with Triple H and Randy Orton in the reunited faction's feud against The Shield. His last appearance with the company came at WrestleMania in 2019 against Triple H before announcing his retirement.

He was scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020 but plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#2. Randy Orton undergoes an Evolution of his own

Orton was the first member to split from the group

Randy Orton was seen as the young gun of Evolution and quickly made a name for himself as one of the most promising superstars in WWE. The faction helped him rise to superstardom and become a World Heavyweight Champion before quickly turning on him.

After splitting from the team, Orton actively pursued glory and went on to become a main event star in the years to come. The Viper won fourteen world championships, two Royal Rumbles, and several other accolades, firmly cementing himself as one of the legends in the company.

Orton is the only active competitor out of his former stablemates today. He is currently the RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Riddle as part of RK-Bro and is going as strong as ever. He recently completed twenty years in the company and has vowed to be with WWE in the years to come.

#1. Triple H has made the transition to a corporate role

Triple H was the face of the infamous four-man stable throughout its run. He was one of the two founders alongside Ric Flair and oversaw the growth of one of the greatest factions in WWE history.

The ever-resourceful HHH used his star-studded group to protect his World Heavyweight Championship multiple times. Ultimately, the ego clash paved the way for the group's dissolution, leading to Hunter feuding with Randy Orton and Batista on two separate occasions.

The Game went on to win more world titles and continue his reign at the top of WWE. He recently announced his retirement from professional wrestling following a cardiac event in September last year. HHH was last seen in a WWE ring during night two of WrestleMania 38 when he addressed the fans and left his wrestling boots in the ring.

Even though The Game is done with in-ring competition, he is a mainstay in the company due to his backstage roles. Triple H is WWE's Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy & Development.

