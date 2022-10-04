Where is former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt from?

Three-time world champion Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the town lately due to the White Rabbit teasers in WWE. He was shockingly released on July 2021 as part of the budget cuts, but it was later revealed he had a heated exchange with Vince McMahon regarding his creative direction.

Windham Rotunda was born in Brooksville, Florida, on May 23, 1987. Brooksville is home to several historic structures and residences, including those of former Florida Governor William Sherman Jennings and football player Jerome Brown. It is located 45 miles North of Tampa, which is home to WWE superstars like Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

At the age of 18, Bray Wyatt won the state wrestling championship in the 125kg category during his time at Hernando High School. He also played football at the College of the Sequoias and was a defensive tackle and guard. Following a renowned stint in the physical game, he earned a football scholarship from Troy University.

Is Bray Wyatt the White Rabbit in WWE?

A highly anticipated return

Multiple theories regarding Bray Wyatt’s involvement in the White Rabbit enigma have cropped up ever since its beginning. The dimming red lights, characteristic of Wyatt’s firefly entrance, have become a tradition of WWE whenever they play the White Rabbit song by Jefferson Airplane.

Other clues also indicate that The Fiend may return. In the past week’s SmackDown episode, WWE dropped a link that ended with the number 1911. It was a direct reference to a hat that Bray Wyatt wore during his time at Firefly Funhouse. Even the font of the hangman puzzles in the mystery has a close distinction with The Fiend’s merchandise.

Much of the words unraveled in source codes and other places by hardcore fans who also associate themselves with the former Universal Champion. The sentence “I am the way into the City of Woe, I am the way into eternal sorrow” is similar to what Wyatt said during his first promo in Florida Championship Wrestling.

The most recent code relating to the White Rabbit indicates to Joe “Gacy.” The NXT Superstar is currently embroiled in a program with top superstars such as Bronn Breaker. A main roster breakthrough could be on the cards for him.

However, fans also speculated that the next code will be dropped during Joe Gacy’s match in NXT. Bianca “Belair” was mentioned previously in the code on SmackDown, which led to the recent code being dropped on RAW during one of her promos.

